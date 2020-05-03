Panic movement of migrant labour must not be encouraged; Ramesh Chand

The government is optimistic that agriculture will bailout the Indian economy in 2020-21 from the Covid-19 crisis. NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand explains to Sanjeeb Mukherjee the reasons behind the same and also why panic movement of migrants must not be encouraged at a time when the economy is poised for a pick up.

Edited excerpts You recently said that agriculture may be the sole bright spot for the Indian economy in 2020-21 and might clock a growth rate of 3 per cent and even more. What makes you so confident and what are the factors on which you have based your assumptions? ...