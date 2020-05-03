JUST IN
Low pollution levels have slowed spread of Covid-19: Medical expert
Business Standard

Panic movement of migrant labour must not be encouraged; Ramesh Chand

Food prices in real terms will rise significantly this year helping growers, says NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

The government is optimistic that agriculture will bailout the Indian economy in 2020-21 from the Covid-19 crisis. NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand explains to Sanjeeb Mukherjee the reasons behind the same and also why panic movement of migrants must not be encouraged at a time when the economy is poised for a pick up.

Edited excerpts You recently said that agriculture may be the sole bright spot for the Indian economy in 2020-21 and might clock a growth rate of 3 per cent and even more. What makes you so confident and what are the factors on which you have based your assumptions? ...

First Published: Sun, May 03 2020. 15:29 IST

