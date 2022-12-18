JUST IN
Parliamentary committee recommends a GST Council-like body for RoDTEP

The Finance Ministry has allocated Rs 14,245 crore for the RoDTEP scheme in FY23, up from Rs 12,454 crore in FY22

Asit Ranjan Mishra  |  New Delhi 

RoDTEP rates vary from 0.5-4.3% of export value

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce has recommended setting up a RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) Council, on similar lines of GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council. This would define a road map for short- and medium-term changes in rate structure by ensuring periodic review of rates under the scheme.

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 18:52 IST

