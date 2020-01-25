JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India likely to ask Brazil to expedite negotiations for trade pact
Business Standard

Parliamentary panel invites suggestions on Personal Data Protection Bill

'It has been decided to seek views and suggestions on the Bill from individuals/associations/bodies concerned,' it said

Neha Alawadhi 

data

The Joint Parliamentary Committee looking at the much awaited Personal Data Protection Bill will seek suggestions on the Bill from people and organisations, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement on Friday. "It has been decided to seek views and suggestions on the Bill from individuals/associations/bodies concerned.”

First Published: Sat, January 25 2020. 01:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU