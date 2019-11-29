Paying cash in FASTag lanes won't invite penalty till December 15

The central government has extended the date from which it will start penalising those who pay by cash in lanes to December 15. The previous date was December 1.

It has been found that many citizens have still not enabled their vehicles with due to various reasons, an official statement said. "Accordingly to provide some more time to citizens to buy and put on their vehicles, it has now been decided that charging of double user fee from vehicles which enter FASTag lane without FASTag will start from 15th of December 2019 instead of 1st of December 2019."

has equipped all toll plazas with Electronic System. For ease in availability of FASTag, has launched MyFASTag app whereby all information regarding FASTag can be obtained along with location of POSs and charging/ linking with NHAI/other wallets or bank accounts, the statement said.

In order to save fuel, time and pollution and to ensure seamless movement of traffic, Ministry of Road Transport & has launched National Electronic program (NETC) which provide for collection of user fee through FASTag based on RFID technology.