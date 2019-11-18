Paying your income tax may soon become as easy as swiping a card at a shop

Paying your income-tax (I-T) may soon become as easy as swiping a card at a shop or a restaurant. The government is planning to extend the electronic modes of tax payment to its own payments platform, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), credit cards of banks, or even a mobile wallet like Paytm.

In line with the Digital India initiative, the move is aimed at improving compliance by simplifying the process of e-payment of taxes, which has, so far, been limited to only netbanking and the debit cards of a handful of banks. Confirming the development, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey ...