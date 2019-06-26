Payment data has to be stored in India, say RBI in clarification

relating to payment systems has to be stored in systems located "only in India", said the (RBI) on Wednesday, clarifying rules it had issued in April.

"In case payment processing is done abroad, should be deleted there and brought back to India not later than one business day or 24 hours from payment processing, whichever is earlier," said in a 'Frequently Asked Questions' on its website.

The central bank said Payment System Operators (PSO) can process transactions outside India, but the shall be stored "only in India" after the processing.

Global payment firms have expressed concerns about the RBI’s April directive and the issue is believed to have been on the agenda of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Delhi this week.