JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India revises solar manufacturing tender specs to attract investors
Business Standard

Payment data has to be stored in India, say RBI in clarification

Global payment firms have expressed concerns about the RBI's April directive and the issue is believed to have been on the agenda of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit

BS Web Team | PTI  |  New Delhi 

Business practices of big-data firms have been under the government scanner in the recent past

Data relating to payment systems has to be stored in systems located "only in India", said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, clarifying rules it had issued in April.

"In case payment processing is done abroad, data should be deleted there and brought back to India not later than one business day or 24 hours from payment processing, whichever is earlier," said RBI in a 'Frequently Asked Questions' on its website.

The central bank said Payment System Operators (PSO) can process transactions outside India, but the data shall be stored "only in India" after the processing.

Global payment firms have expressed concerns about the RBI’s April directive and the issue is believed to have been on the agenda of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Delhi this week.
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 18:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU