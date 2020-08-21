Payroll numbers rise in June to pre-covid levels as old exits return

Net additions to subscription to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) in June have brought the payroll numbers to the level of the pre-covid period (see chart).

However, this was largely due to those exiting the subscription in the previous months joining back in the month of June.

If only the new payroll members are taken into account, there is still some way to go in getting back to the pre-covid period-–498,262 in June this year compared to 920,057 a month on average in 2019-20 and 1.2 million a month the preceding year (2018-19).

The should not be confused with jobs but should be taken as formalisation of economic activities.

However, there is surge in both new payroll members as well as net additions in June, compared to April and May of 2020. In fact, many lead indicators such as sharp deceleration in the decline rates of the index of industrial production, exports, purchasing managers’ indices (PMI), also showed nascent recovery in economic activities.

It was in July that some indicators showed that the recovery won’t be coming as quickly. In that respect, July would be keenly watched.



