Coal Ministry's go-ahead for 100% supply to thermal power units by CIL
Payroll numbers rise in June to pre-covid levels as old exits return

If only new payroll members are accounted for, there is still some way to go for getting back to pre-covid

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

The payroll data should not be confused with jobs but should be taken as formalisation of economic activities

Net additions to subscription to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) in June have brought the payroll numbers to the level of the pre-covid period (see chart).

However, this was largely due to those exiting the subscription in the previous months joining back in the month of June.

If only the new payroll members are taken into account, there is still some way to go in getting back to the pre-covid period-–498,262 in June this year compared to 920,057 a month on average in 2019-20 and 1.2 million a month the preceding year (2018-19).

The payroll data should not be confused with jobs but should be taken as formalisation of economic activities.

However, there is surge in both new payroll members as well as net additions in June, compared to April and May of 2020. In fact, many lead indicators such as sharp deceleration in the decline rates of the index of industrial production, exports, purchasing managers’ indices (PMI), also showed nascent recovery in economic activities.

It was in July that some indicators showed that the recovery won’t be coming as quickly. In that respect, July payroll data would be keenly watched.

2018-19

13944349

 12296941 4464815 6112223

Average a month in 2018-19

1162029

 1024745 372068 509352

2019-20

11040683

 10996914 7814625 7858394

Average a month in 2019-20 Covid period:

920057

 916409 651219 654886
April, 2020

177462

 408355 251057 20164
May, 2020

303388

 445625 314411 172174
June, 2020 498262 296936 453985 655311

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 18:10 IST

