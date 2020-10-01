PE-VC firms invest $26.3 billion in Jan-Sep 2020; down 2 per cent YoY

Private Equity - (PE-VC) firms invested $26.3 billion (across 547 deals) in the first 9 months of 2020. in Reliance Industries Limited subsidiaries have managed to arrest the overall decline in PE-VC investment figures in 2020 to a marginal two per cent compared to $27.4 Billion (across 750 deals) in the first nine months of 2019.

According to Venture Intelligence data, the $12.1 billion invested by global private equity and sovereign wealth funds in Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms ($9.9 billion) and Reliance Retail ($2.3 billion) accounted for 45% of the total PE-VC investment value in 2020.

This figure excludes the $10.2 billion in strategic by Silicon Valley tech giants Google and Facebook. These figures include investments, but exclude PE in Real Estate).

With the mega investments in Reliance Jio coming to a pause, PE-VC investments in July-September 2020 (Q2FY21) - $7.0 billion across 168 deals - fell 48% compared to the immediate previous quarter (which saw $13.6 billion across a similar number of deals) and 33% compared to the same period last year ($10.5 billion across 232 deals).

Apart from the investments in Reliance Group, top investments in Q2FY21 include the stressed assets investment by Varde Partners and Goldman Sachs in coal-based power plant operator RattanIndia Power ($567 million), the coming through of the $507 million investment in Oyo Rooms from SoftBank (as a part of its ongoing $1.5 billion round), and the $500 million investment by EQT and Temasek in renewable energy platform O2 Power.

investments fell 18% in value (and 26% by volume) in the nine months ended September 2020 ($6.5 billion across 438 deals) compared to the same period last year ($7.9 billion in 594 deals). The latest quarter however showed green shoots in the VC segment with both foreign (especially US headquartered funds) and India-dedicated funds venturing out to invest $2 billion across 137 deals - up from the $1.4 billion across 134 deals in the immediate previous quarter. (*Venture Capital is defined as investments in startups less than ten years old.)

Led by Jio, Telecom accounted for $10.2 billion of the investment pie during the first nine months of 2020. Bharti Airtel’s data center focused subsidiary Nxtra Data and smartphone manufacturer Lava International chipped in with $235 million and $90 million, respectively.

IT & ITeS companies came in next, attracting $5.2 billion - a 43% fall from the $9.1 billion raised during the same period last year. The industry however witnessed a slew of big ticket investments in the latest quarter - including Zomato’s $250 million investment from Kora Management, Tiger Global and Temasek and fantasy sports platform Dream11’s $225 million raise from TPG Capital, Tiger Global, ChrysCapital and other investors. The SoftBank led $150 million investment in Edtech platform Unacademy created India’s 31st Unicorn and the fourth Unicorn startup minted this year (following Pine Labs, Nykaa and Postman).