Business Standard

Peaking gas and power units to run under special scheme next summer

Move aimed at handling peak demand, NTPC-GAIL to ink pact, PowerMin to fund the scheme

Topics
Power ministry | NTPC | GAIL

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

A trigger for the current crisis was power plants shutting down because of heavy losses on buying expensive coal and selling into a highly regulated electricity market
During the 2021 summer, several states and generating stations had complained about the shortage of domestic coal supply.

In a move aimed at avoiding a deficit in the supply of electricity during the high summer demand months, the Union power ministry is looking to designate 2.5 gigawatts of state-owned thermal power behemoth NTPC as peaking power stations. Under the scheme, gas would be sourced by GAIL Ltd in advance and would be completely paid for, even if left unutilised.

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 14:20 IST

