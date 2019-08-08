Pellet manufacturers oppose attempts to reimpose duty on exports

Pellet manufacturers have strongly opposed a plan, reportedly proposed by merchant miners, to reimpose export duty on pellets.

At present, pellets, an intermediate product in the process of steel making, enjoy a duty waiver regardless of their iron content.

Since pellets compete directly with lumps in the domestic market, they have limited demand as lumpy ore offers a price advantage to steel companies. The only viable outlet for pellet manufacturers is exports. Apart from the fragile demand in the domestic market, pellet manufacturers are wrestling with other business headwinds like high conversion cost and unavailability of fines (used in pellet making) at affordable prices.

Due to the constraining factors, almost 23 per cent of the country's total pellet making capacity of 85 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) is idling. In FY19, 9.28 million tonnes of pellets were exported, representing only 15 per cent of the total production.

"The merchant iron ore miners, through a mining association are pressing the Union government to impose export duty on iron ore pellets which are a value-added item and have been kept free from duty by both, UPA and NDA governments. Although any duty on pellets will not be of any benefit to the miners and in fact, be counterproductive, since pellet producers are major buyers of iron ore fines/ beneficiated fines. This would also cause huge losses to the pellet industry as well as to the government, due to reduction in foreign exchange being earned through this sector," said an industry source.

He suggested that the government should impose much higher duty on non-value added material like iron ore fines & also enhance duty on import of iron ore lumps from 10 per cent to 30 per cent to encourage pelletisation in India.

There is lack of tax parity between pellet manufacturers and merchant iron ore producers. While pellet makers fork out 18 per cent GST on their products, only 5 per cent is levied on iron ore fines despatch. However, pellets are a greener feed for DRIs and blast furnaces compared to iron ore lumps.

The Ministry of Steel has asked a PSU to carry out a study to ascertain whether there is a possibility of pellet manufacturers using above 58 per cent iron content ore for making and exporting pellets, which are free from export duty.