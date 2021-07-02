Petrol prices hiked again; here are the fuel prices in your city today

prices have been hiked across the metros after a gap of two days, on Friday, according to data from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Delhi, prices have been increased by 35 paise from Rs 98.81 per litre to Rs 99.16 per litre and in Mumbai, has become dearer by 34 paise from Rs 104.90 per litre to Rs 105.24 per litre. have, however, been left unchanged. Currently, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

With today's hike in petrol prices, here's the current revised rate of fuel in different cities.

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 105.24 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 99.16 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.13 per litre

Here are the in your city today Cities Petrol Diesel Bhopal Rs 107.69 Rs 98.16 Jaipur Rs 106.18 Rs 98.53 Mumbai Rs 105.24 Rs 96.72 Pune Rs 104.90 Rs 94.91 Hyderabad Rs 103.05 Rs 97.20 Bengaluru Rs 102.48 Rs 94.54 Patna Rs 101.49 Rs 94.78 Chennai Rs 100.13 Rs 93.72 Trivandrum Rs 100.87 Rs 95.48 Kolkata Rs 99.04 Rs 92.03 Bhubaneshwar Rs 99.77 Rs 97.02 Delhi Rs 99.16 Rs 89.18 Dehradun Rs 96.04 Rs 89.92 Lucknow Rs 96.31 Rs 89.59 Noida Rs 96.39 Rs 89.64 Gurugram Rs 96.86 Rs 89.78 Raipur Rs 97.24 Rs 96.44 Panjim Rs 97.11 Rs 94.27 Ahmedabad Rs 96 Rs 96.03 Gandhinagar Rs 96.20 Rs 96.22 Chandigarh Rs 95.36 Rs 88.81 The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

With no signals from the Union government and the states that they will cut taxes on fuel, and a continuous rise in international petroleum prices, relief on this front is unlikely in the near future.