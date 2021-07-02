Petrol prices hiked again; here are the fuel prices in your city today

-
Petrol prices have been hiked across the metros after a gap of two days, on Friday, according to data from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Delhi, petrol prices have been increased by 35 paise from Rs 98.81 per litre to Rs 99.16 per litre and in Mumbai, petrol has become dearer by 34 paise from Rs 104.90 per litre to Rs 105.24 per litre. Diesel prices have, however, been left unchanged. Currently, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner.
Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.With today's hike in petrol prices, here's the current revised rate of fuel in different cities. Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 105.24 per litre Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 99.16 per litre Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.13 per litre Here are the fuel prices in your city today
|Cities
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Bhopal
|Rs 107.69
|Rs 98.16
|Jaipur
|Rs 106.18
|Rs 98.53
|Mumbai
|Rs 105.24
|Rs 96.72
|Pune
|Rs 104.90
|Rs 94.91
|Hyderabad
|Rs 103.05
|Rs 97.20
|Bengaluru
|Rs 102.48
|Rs 94.54
|Patna
|Rs 101.49
|Rs 94.78
|Chennai
|Rs 100.13
|Rs 93.72
|Trivandrum
|Rs 100.87
|Rs 95.48
|Kolkata
|Rs 99.04
|Rs 92.03
|Bhubaneshwar
|Rs 99.77
|Rs 97.02
|Delhi
|Rs 99.16
|Rs 89.18
|Dehradun
|Rs 96.04
|Rs 89.92
|Lucknow
|Rs 96.31
|Rs 89.59
|Noida
|Rs 96.39
|Rs 89.64
|Gurugram
|Rs 96.86
|Rs 89.78
|Raipur
|Rs 97.24
|Rs 96.44
|Panjim
|Rs 97.11
|Rs 94.27
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 96
|Rs 96.03
|Gandhinagar
|Rs 96.20
|Rs 96.22
|Chandigarh
|Rs 95.36
|Rs 88.81
The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.With no signals from the Union government and the states that they will cut taxes on fuel, and a continuous rise in international petroleum prices, relief on this front is unlikely in the near future.
