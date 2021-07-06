Petrol prices hiked in some places, here are the fuel prices in your city

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices remained static on July 6, 2021 (Tuesday). Petrol was selling at Rs 105.92 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel was selling at Rs 96.91 per litre. The rupee has also moved lower against the dollar, which has made petrol prices in Mumbai more expensive than before. It is hoped that the government can reduce excise duties, so as to enable rates to become cheaper in the coming days.

Amid the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, several state governments had increased fuel taxes to increase revenues and also the central government had raised the excise duty on both automobile fuels.

Here are the current rates of fuel in different cities.

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 105.92/litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 99.86/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.75/litre

Here are the fuel prices in your city today:





Cities Petrol Diesel Bhopal Rs 108.16 Rs 98.13 Jaipur Rs 106.64 Rs 98.53 Mumbai Rs 105.92 Rs 96.91 Pune Rs 105.66 Rs 95.18 Hyderabad Rs 103.78 Rs 97.40 Bengaluru Rs 103.20 Rs 94.72 Patna Rs 102.01 Rs 94.76 Chennai Rs 100.75 Rs 93.91 Trivandrum Rs 101.74 Rs 95.84 Kolkata Rs 99.84 Rs 92.27 Bhubaneshwar Rs 100.66 Rs 97.39 Delhi Rs 99.86 Rs 89.36 Dehradun Rs 96.32 Rs 89.79 Lucknow Rs 96.99 Rs 89.75 Noida Rs 97.22 Rs 89.94 Gurugram Rs 97.54 Rs 89.96 Raipur Rs 97.91 Rs 96.63 Panjim Rs 97.85 Rs 94.52 Ahmedabad Rs 96.68 Rs 96.21 Gandhinagar Rs 96.93 Rs 96.46 Chandigarh Rs 96.03 Rs 89

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

With no signals from the Union government and the states that they will cut taxes on fuel, and a continuous rise in international petroleum prices, relief on this front is unlikely in the near future.