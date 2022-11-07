JUST IN
India's services exports to buck recession fears; witness 25-30% growth
Govt likely to cap non-basmati and basmati rice blending to 15%
High costs can dent profitability of apparel exporters in FY23: Report
FY23 GDP growth may not exceed 7%, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran
Rajasthan govt plans to generate 50,000 jobs in handicraft sector
Free flats approved for 30 million underprivileged citizens: Hardeep Puri
Russia, India stand for 'more just' and 'polycentric' world, says Moscow
Manufacturing picked up in Sept qtr, may sustain for 6-9 mths: FICCI study
EAC-PM chairman Debroy suggests single rate GST, exemption-less taxation
Renewable energy ministry to continue Bio Energy Programme till 2025-26
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India's services exports to buck recession fears; witness 25-30% growth
Business Standard

Piyush Goyal asks exporters make price adjustments to retain market share

A temporary change in pricing will help them accommodate short-term challenges, an official statement says; minister reviewed sectoral progress in exports with EPCs and Industry bodies

Topics
Piyush Goyal | India trade | Trade exports

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

MAY 31, 2022** New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal addresses the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Shimla through a video conference, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(

Amid a slowdown in outbound shipments from India, Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asked exporters to make temporary changes in their pricing structure in order to retain the export market.

A temporary change in the pricing will help them accommodate short-term challenges, an official statement said.

The minister reviewed the sectoral progress in exports with Export Promotion Councils and Industry bodies in the national capital. The meeting comes in the backdrop of a faltering export growth as it reached single digits over the last three months.

The country's exports grew 4.82 per cent to $35.45 billion in September, even as the trade deficit widened to $25.71 billion. The government is yet to release the data for October:

The minister also asked exporters to utilise the disruptions in the global trade in their favour by occupying the space yielded by some countries and analyse export data on the basis of sectors, commodities and markets to find out areas of opportunity for Indian exports.

Engineering Exports Promotion Council of India chairman Arun Kumar Garodia raised the payment-related problems with Russia, alternative payment mechanism for Myanmar and withdrawal of EU (European Union) GSP with the minister.

Among other key suggestions, EEPC India requested to withdraw the 15 per cent export duty on stainless steel and alloy steel items as the duty had significantly affected engineering exports. Garodia also urged the government to include the steel sector under the export boosting scheme RoDTEP as steel is the most widely used raw material in the engineering industry.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Piyush Goyal

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 21:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.