Plane X: Inside story of India's dead civilian aircraft development project

In its first five-year term, the Narendra Modi government embraced many programmes and projects launched by predecessor Manmohan Singh’s regime. Some – like the one to provide biometric-based unique identity to all citizens, the employment guarantee programme, and the right to education – were implemented with greater gusto.

But not all schemes of the Singh government were so fortunate. The Rs 7,555-crore project to develop an indigenous civilian aircraft was among the unfortunate ones. How and why this project, mooted by the Singh government, was dropped by the Modi ...