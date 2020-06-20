PM launches rural job scheme for migrant workers in poll-bound Bihar

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exhorted to use their talent in different streams for making their villages prosperous by availing the rural scheme which he launched from Khagaria district of Bihar, the state that would go to the assembly polls later this year.

“It is our endeavour to give work closer to the workers’ homes. Earlier, you were using your talent to provide dynamism and energy to cities. Now you will be able to use this talent to take your villages forward,” Modi said after launching the scheme through a video-conferencing.

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will provide work for 125 days in 25 areas to the in 116 districts of six states. Besides Bihar, these states include Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand.

The scheme will not hit the exchequer as of now since Rs 50,000 crore allocated for various schemes in the Budget would be allocated and front-loaded for the purpose. To give it a perspective, this amount is Rs 11,500 crore less than Rs 61,500 crore provided under the flagship rural job scheme – MNREGA—in the Budget for 2020-21. However, the allocation for has now been increased by another Rs 40,000 crore. So the new scheme will get money which is half that of But the new scheme is essentially for 7.6 million migrant workers, whereas job cards issued under stands at 140 million.

Also, there will be some front-loading of the expenditure, but not much.There is current rule that more than one-third of the expenditure for a year cannot be spent in the last quarter. This means that at least Rs 34,500 crore from Rs 50,000 crore would anyway have to be spent by December this year. Now, all Rs 50,000 crore would be spent in 125 days which means by around September end.

As many as 32 districts of total 38 in are included under the scheme. According to official data, about 70,000 migrants returned to Khagaria district. There are also districts in the state where many more workers came back such as East Champaran where the number was more than twice Kagaria’s at 153,022.

Modi said much talented workers have come back to their villages. When their labour is directed towards villages such as Khagadia, it would benefit the entire

The prime minister interacted with a few from to understand their skills and the problems they are facing. He said he got the idea of the scheme from migrant workers of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. These workers had used their skills in painting the school where they were quarantined.

Besides, work will be provided to migrant workers in 31 districts in Uttar Pradesh, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 22 in Rajasthan, four in Odisha and three in Jharkhand. These districts have around 6.7 million migrant workers, and account for two-thirds of “returnee” workers.

Modi said the works targeted under the scheme are based on the needs of different villages. For instance works like building community toilet, Anganwadi centre, village markets, digging well and panchayat bhawan will be targeted in Telihar village in Khagaria district of Bihar from where the scheme was launched, he said.

The prime minister said under the scheme houses for the poor would be constructed, trees planted, sheds for animals built and potable water made available.

He said where needed roads would also be laid. These amenities should anyway be there for villages, he said, adding the rural areas would also be provided with modern facilities such as internet at cheap rates and on durable basis. He said internet is used more in villages than in cities.

The workers will be paid according to the stipulated minimum wage in the respective schemes of the government.

The prime minister recalled that his Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme started with the programmes for the poor. “We spent Rs 1.75 trillion under the scheme for the poor in just few weeks of the beginning of the scheme. In three months, food has reached the plates of 800 million households,” he said.

Taking a dig at previous governments, he said all this would not have been possible had the accounts for the poor not been opened through jan dhan scheme and these not linked with mobile phones and Aadhaar card by his government. “You l know the previous times. Money used to be given for you but never reached you. This is being changed now,” the PM said.

He also reminded the people about the reform measures taken to free farmers from the past shackles. “We have announced Rs one trillion investment for this purpose,” he said.

He said industries will be set up closer to farms to use the agricultural produce of the local areas. End

Nitish asks PM to help his govt industrialise Bihar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help his government industrialise the state. He asked him to lower goods and services tax and income tax rates to attract industries to Bihar, and sought more credit for the micro, small and medium enterprises in his state.