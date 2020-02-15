PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1,000 cr in Varanasi tomorrow

In his first visit to his parliamentary constituency of on Sunday, Prime Minister will unveil various development and infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore and address a public meeting.

According to his itinerary, Modi will inaugurate Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre apart from unveiling a 63-foot metal statue of one of the leading ideologues of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The prime minister is also slated to participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul, wherein he will release the translated version of Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages. According to the head of gurukul, Dr Chandrasekhar Shivacharya Mahaswami, he will release a mobile app of the granth as well.

Later, at a public function, Modi will dedicate to the nation more than 30 projects, including a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Besides, PM Modi will flag off the IRCTC’s Maha Kaal Express through a video link. The country’s first overnight private train journey will connect the three reverred ‘jyotirling’ pilgrim centres of Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

Modi will also inaugurate the two day ‘Kashi Ek Roop Anek’ exhibition at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul. He will interact with buyers and artisans from different countries including the US, the UK and Australia.

The event will showcase products from about 100 artisans of Uttar Pradesh. The artists and weavers will be imparted skills for improving the quality and branding of their wares to make them suitable to the larger national and international markets.