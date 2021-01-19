PM to release aid to rural housing scheme beneficiaries in UP today

Prime Minister will release financial assistance of around Rs 2,691 crore to 6,10,000 beneficiaries in under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) on Wednesday via video conferencing.

The assistance would include release of the first installment to 530,000 beneficiaries and second installment to 80,000 beneficiaries who have already availed the first installment of assistance under the scheme.

Under PMAY-G, launched in November, 2016, 12.6 million houses have already been built across the country under the scheme.

Each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh (in plain areas) and Rs. 1.30 lakh (in hilly and other difficult terrains).

The beneficiaries are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G), MGNREGS or any other dedicated source of funding.

The scheme has provisions for convergence with other governments-- both the Centre and states-- schemes for providing LPG connection, electricity connection, access to safe drinking water etc.