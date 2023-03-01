JUST IN
Domestic cooking gas prices rise by Rs 50, at highest level since Feb 2014
Coal production increases by 15% to 784 mn tonnes during Apr-Feb 2022-23
Enforcement Directorate files charge-sheet in Halal investment scheme fraud
Q3 GDP growth seems tepid only due to revisions made in earlier years: CEA
Close gender gap to increase global economic activity by $7 trn: Moody's
February GST collections rise 12% to Rs 1.49 trillion: Finance Ministry
India's electricity consumption grows over 9% to 117.84 bn units in Feb
Demand remained muted despite the largely Covid-free festival season in Q3
Petrol, diesel sales surge to double digits in February after winter lull
Data revision of previous years behind decline in manufacturing in Q3: CEA
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Domestic cooking gas prices rise by Rs 50, at highest level since Feb 2014
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Policy decisions see a disconnect as regulators remain headless

"It is not good governance practice and sends the wrong signals to the corporate world. The selection process should start three months before the incumbent retires. Bureaucracy needs to push harder"

Topics
Bureaucracy | CCI | PSU chief

Ruchika Chitravanshi & Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

policy decisions
CCI, for instance, has not been able to take any action against the complaints it has received since October due to insufficient quorum

For the second time in four months, the government last week sent out feelers inviting applications for a new chairman for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) — a position lying vacant since Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted the chairman’s office on October 25 last year.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bureaucracy

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 20:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.