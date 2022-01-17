Exports target of $650 bn within this fiscal achievable, says Piyush Goyal

-
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday today said it will be possible to meet the $650 billion goods and services export target within the current fiscal.
The $400 bilion merchandise exports target is within sight and the services sector should also strive towards meeting $250 billion exports target, the minister said while chairing a review meeting of all major Export Promotion Councils (EPCs).
“In December alone we touched $37 billion goods exports despite the Omicron fear factor weighing high. This month, in 15 days till January 15th, we have reached $16 billion,” an official statement quoted the minister as saying.
India’s merchandise exports in April-December was over $301 billion, achieving three fourth of its annual exports target of $400 billion in the first nine months of FY22.
The minister also assured the EPCs that the government will handhold them and resolve their issues to attain even higher export targets in the next fiscal. “He assured the industry representatives to pursue their demands during the various FTA negotiations,” an official statement said.
