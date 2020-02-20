Power demand forecast cut, but govt won't acknowledge CEA survey

The ministry of power has refused to acknowledge a report by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), its technical arm, which estimates around 20 per cent lower growth in demand than forecast, sources said. This is after the demand estimates were revised and calculated using another ‘econometric’ methodology to arrive at more accurate results.

Prepared in August 2019, the report was made available on the CEA website recently. But the ministry has not acknowledged it officially, sources said. The forecast is released by the ministry itself between March and May every ...