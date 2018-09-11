Power NPAs: SC transfers all pleas challenging RBI notification to itself

In a major relief to stressed assets, the on Tuesday asked banks not to refer any case for under the February 12 circular of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The apex court also transferred to itself all cases challenging the notification. The next hearing has been fixed for November 14.

Besides 34 stressed power assets, shipping and sugar companies had also sought relief from the notification. All these companies would have headed to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) since the notification required the lenders to refer the defaulting cases for within 15 days of the expiry of 180 days from March 1, 2018. The 15-day period ended on Tuesday.

Nine power assets were nearing a resolution outside the NCLT. These will be the ones, which will benefit the most from the apex court ruling. A senior executive of State Bank of India (SBI) said the effort to resolve NPAs outside the and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) would continue for SBI's 'Sashakt' scheme will provide the platform to do this.

Essar Power, RKM Power, IL&FS, GMR Energy, Rattan India and KSK Mahanadi had filed cases in various high courts against the circular after an Allahabad High Court order on August 27 did not grant any relief on petitions filed by industry associations.

“The order has provided a great relief to stressed assets in the power sector. This would provide time for bankers to finalise resolution plans for projects of about 13 GW in their final stages and the High-Level Empowered Committee to submit its report on corrective actions,” said A K Khurana, director general, APP.

The government had set up a High-Level Empowered Committee under the Cabinet secretary to formalise resolution plans for the sector. The committee has members from the ministries of coal, power, finance and railways and is scheduled to submit its report by September 29. Banks could resolve companies, which were yet to be referred to the NCLT. However, there are more than two dozen projects that still face an uncertain future and the court directive just enables them to bide time. Besides, the status quo would remain in cases, which have been referred to the NCLT.

Commenting on this, Saurav Kumar, partner, IndusLaw, said the order now meant some sort of an extension had been granted to all the companies affected by the February 12 circular.

“The resolution for most will not be easy. If no resolution is reached, the delay will worsen the chances of finding a resolution under the IBC. The may not essentially rule that the February 12 circular is per se illegal, but may grant some more extension,” he said.

While the government along with lenders has worked out resolution avenues for power sector companies, those in other sectors do not have much options. Pariwartan, floated by state owned Rural Electrification Corporation, has been conceived by the government to resolve issues through an Asset Restructuring Company (ARC). A senior REC official said the SC offered more time for Pariwartan.

“We are in discussion with some equity partners including banks, power sector PSUs and some financial institutions. We would look at assets that don’t find any value in the market,” said the official adding that the approval of equity partners and other lenders is yet to come. REC had earlier decided to look at 11 GW of stressed power assets, which the official said could change as some assets might find resolution or several other which won’t find any.

(With inputs from Abhijit Lele, Mumbai)