PowerMin wants to dilute 3.5-year-old pollution norms for thermal plants

Three and a half years after the air pollution standards for thermal plants were first notified, the Union power ministry has sought their partial dilution. The demand to dilute the standards retrospectively comes after the central government already delayed their implementation by five years, shifting the deadline for full compliance from 2017 to 2022.

In government records and inter-ministry correspondence reviewed by Business Standard, the power ministry has demanded substantial dilution of standards for oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions from thermal power plants. Existing rules ...