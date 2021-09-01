Price of cooking gas hiked for the third time by Rs 25 per cylinder

-
-
The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidised gas on Wednesday were hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder — the third straight increase in rates in less than two months.
Subsidised as well as non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 884.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a price notification of oil companies. This is the third straight increase in prices in less than two months.
Subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1. Non-subsidised LPG rates rose by Rs 25 per cylinder on August 1 and by the same proportion on August 18.
Sources said the subsidised LPG price was not raised on August 1 because Parliament was in session.
The latest increase in subsidised LPG price now has taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to Rs 190 per cylinder.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
