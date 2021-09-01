Price of cooking gas hiked for the third time by Rs 25 per cylinder

The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidised gas on Wednesday were hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder — the third straight increase in rates in less than two months.

Subsidised as well as now costs Rs 884.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a price notification of oil companies. This is the third straight increase in prices in less than two months.

Subsidised and rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1. rates rose by Rs 25 per cylinder on August 1 and by the same proportion on August 18.

Sources said the subsidised LPG price was not raised on August 1 because Parliament was in session.

The latest increase in subsidised LPG price now has taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to Rs 190 per cylinder.







