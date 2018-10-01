Prices of two-wheelers to rise sharply amid slew of new regulations

Prices of two-wheelers are expected to go up by almost a fourth as slew of new regulations on safety, emission, fuel efficiency take effect over the next 21 months. The sharp price rise is set to pose a speed bump for sales of motorcycles and scooters in world's largest market for such vehicles particularly of those in the entry level of the market, said analysts.

Officials at most companies including Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto declined to comment for the story. Two wheelers sales in India have been advancing at a brisk pace ...