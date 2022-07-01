Private, government entities invest Rs 3.57 trn in new projects in Q1FY23

Private and government entities’ new project investments in the June quarter exceeded last year’s numbers.

The total value of new projects was Rs 3.57 trillion for the three months ending June 2022, shows data from project tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The March 2022 figure was Rs 5.9 trillion. The value of new projects can vary with the time of year.

The latest June numbers are 21.4 per cent higher than the same period last year. There were new projects worth Rs 2.94 trillion in the June 2021 quarter. Last year had seen the worst of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. New projects have been inching closer to normalcy, though a definitive trend is yet to emerge.

Around Rs 87,000 crore worth of projects were completed in June 2022. The completion rate was 22.5 per cent higher than last year. The value of stalled projects fell 39.4 per cent to around Rs 20,000 crore (see chart 1).





Such investments are called capital expenditure. They cover the building of roads and other infrastructure, as well as setting up of factories or new production capacities. Higher investments can help boost economic growth. Companies typically make new investments when existing capacity is not able to keep up with demand. Capacity utilisation had dropped to less than 50 per cent during the worst of the pandemic amid government restrictions.

Capacity utilisation has been picking up, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s quarterly Order Books, Inventories and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS). The survey of 800 manufacturing companies showed that they are operating at over 70 per cent of their capacity. This is significantly higher than the pandemic low of 47.3 per cent for the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21 amid lockdowns as the first wave of the pandemic hit India. The current levels show an increasing trend from the immediately preceding quarter as well.

“The capacity utilisation (CU) for the manufacturing sector at the aggregate level picked-up further to 72.4 per cent in Q3:2021-22 from 68.3 per cent recorded in the previous quarter reflecting improved manufacturing activities,” said the survey, which is released with a lag. The latest is for the three months ending December 2021.

This may have since risen further, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who mentioned it as part of a statement on June 8th.

“Going by the early results of our surveys, capacity utilisation (CU) in the manufacturing sector increased further to 74.5 per cent in Q4:2021-22 from 72.4 per cent in Q3:2021-22. Capacity utilisation is also likely to increase further in 2022-23,” he said.

Company balance sheets are in a better position to invest in new projects now, said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD of engineering major Larsen and Toubro while discussing the company's results with analysts and investors during the May 12, 2022 earnings call.

“Some of the balance sheets which were very bad also got acquired by better balance sheets and as the economy grows, I expect private capital to start getting invested... The companies which are leveraged have come down on the leverage and are now thinking of possibilities of investments,” he said.