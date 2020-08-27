Private investors plan to expand gas pipeline network amid complex policies

The Hiranandani group’s H-Energy plans to import gas from Russia to supply Bangladesh, though Myanmar next door is practically afloat on gas. But it is not H-Energy’s fault for having signed a deal with Novatek, Russia’ second-largest gas producer, in September last year.

Eighty per cent of the gas from Myanmar’s Shwe pipeline flows to China — even though India holds a stake in the pipeline. The Shwe gas project is majority-held by South Korean Posco International (51 per cent) but India’s ONGC Videsh and GAIL hold 25.5 per cent together. China has a ...