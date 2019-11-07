Projection of steady growth outlook in business revenue: Report

Twenty eight per cent of the respondents in India have projected a positive business revenue outlook for the next 12 months compared to 37 per cent in 2018, according to the latest Salary Budget Planning Report by Willis Towers Watson.

Approximately two-thirds of surveyed organisations plan to maintain their headcounts in the next 12 months; 7 per cent of surveyed organisations plan to reduce headcount due to reasons such as automation and outsourcing. The study looked at a range of job grades across various industry sectors and offers guidance for their annual salary forecasting for ...