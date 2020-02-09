Proposal to have GST rate change only once a year: FM Sitharaman

The government is examining a proposal to consider tweaks in GST (goods and services tax) rates only once a year, against the present regime of periodic changes in the rate.

Speaking at a press meet in Kolkata on Sunday, Union Finance Minister said, “Periodically changing rates bring uncertainty and also creates a ripple effect on businesses as they cannot ascertain how much to keep aside for the whole year. Government also does not know how much revenue would come in. So we literally, now formally propose to GST Council to consider a situation where rate rationalization can be done only once a year. Further, states should also raise their voices for pitching GST rate cuts.

“We are repeatedly telling the industry...whenever they approach us for rate reduction...they should also tell the same concern to the states, and the state minister should also voice the same concern in the GST councils. It is federal structure, where there is a healthy relationship between centre from state,” she said.

Grandfathering option to tax payers

Sitharaman hinted that for those who have made long term investments, keeping in mind the previous tax regime, there could be some grandfathering option available to the investors.

“Whenever government policies are made…there is a whole lot of grandfathering processes to which we settle. I don't think that we have been indifferent to that or overlooking that," Sitharaman said.

Also, with the twin tax system, the taxpayers have wider investment options, including stocks markets and debt instrument in bond market, where returns are equal or more that traditional modes of savings, she said.

“Those who feel who can save only with the exemptions, they can continue to be in old system. Those who feel, they can make considered decision about the money which is now available in their hand, they have the choice where they want to put their income. Savings need not be necessarily through banks or fixed deposits, post office. Savings can now go to the stock market, shares or by debt in bond market, for which returns are equal or higher,” said Sitharaman.

Rs 4 trillion retail credit during festive season

On the question of lackluster credit growth, Sitharaman said that the finance ministry is “closely monitoring” credit growth, particularly for retail sector so as to boost consumption.

“Lending, particularly lending for retail by banks, both public and private sector, are issues that we are closely monitoring. The Finance Secretary has been continuously engaging with banks,” she said.

According to Sitharaman, the government push for credit growth through credit camps last festive season led to disbursement of Rs 4 lakh crore worth retail advances across 400 districts.

“Post that we have been following it up….. NBFCs are being given quite a few facility so that they can have greater liquidity…… So all steps are being taken so that liquidity is not an issue.,” she pointed out.

Earlier, interacting with industry bodies, some industrialists expressed concerns over the impact of TCS (tax collected at source) on Indian exports and other issues like ESOPs.

Also, the Union Budget 2020-21 has laid the foundation for increasing consumption, and ensuring that capex and government investment goes towards spending or building of assets such as infrastructure.