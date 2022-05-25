Proposed Indo-Pacific trade bloc: Here's a look at what is in it for India

India, along with 12 other countries, on Monday joined the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) that seeks to establish a trading bloc in the region led by the United States. This is the first plurilateral deal that India has agreed to join after exiting the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal at the last minute in 2019.

Here is a look at what IPEF stands for and what is in it for India. Why is the US pushing for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF)? In 2009, Barack Obama envisioned a trade pact in the Asia-Pacific through the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) as ...