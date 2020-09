PSBs sanctioned over 90% loans under PM SVANidhi to street vendors: FinMIn

The on Friday said public sector banks (PSBs) have sanctioned over 90 per cent loans under the PM SVANidhi scheme to help registered restart their business post the Covid-19 lockdown.

The union government had launched the PM Street Vendor's AatmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme on June 1 to help poor impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic resume livelihood activities.

Under the scheme, of urban areas get collateral-free loan of up to Rs 10,000 for a period of one year.

The scheme was part of Rs 20.97 trillion Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May.

" at the forefront of #PMSVANidhi. Over 90% of loans under the scheme are sanctioned by Committed to create #AatmaNirbharVendors for an #AatmaNirbharBharat!," the Department of Financial Services said in a tweet.