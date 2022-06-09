PSUs in strategic sectors must scale up, boost efficiency: Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet empowers PSU boards to recommend stake sale, close subsidiaries
Thematic returns score over pure equity funds in past year, shows data
Sebi mulls easing 'open offer' pricing formula for PSU disinvestment
Budget 2022-23: Worst-hit sectors may get credit guarantee breather
Budget 2022-23: Non-strategic PSU privatisation may see a push next year
-
The public sector undertakings (PSUs) in strategic sectors should look at scaling up possibilities, use of technology, and set fresh benchmarks for PSUs around the world, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman said.
“The clear identified core sectors in which public sector would remain, will have to now look at opportunities, newer areas of development, scaling up possibilities and looking at ways in which you can benefit from web 3.0, industrial revolution 4.0, deep diving into deep data,” Sitharaman said at the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration in Gandhinagar.
Sitharaman said that PSUs must derive maximum benefit from newer tech to scale up their efficiencies in the next 25 years to go global and set a fresh benchmark for public sector enterprises anywhere in the world.
According to the Public Sector Enterprises policy, 2021, strategic sectors--where the government intends to keep bare minimum presence--include energy, telecom, power, banks and minerals.
Sitharaman asked the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to engage with public sector enterprises (PSE) in strategic sectors to explore scope for expansion, amalgamation, and look at private sector participation wherever possible.
“It’s time for PSEs to show that you are very keen to improve on your professionalism as much you have done between 1991 and now. And where possible also bring down overheads and look at private participation together with what you are doing. There are several aspects where you can benefit from the efficiency of the private sector,” Sitharaman said.
Sitharaman said that strategic sectors have been identified based on national interest, and the government would continue to have its presence in these sectors. However, even in these sectors, the doors are opened for the private sector to operate.
“I would raise a flag for PSEs, the moment you are opening up sectors for private sectors, we in the public sector will have to be conscious of the level of competition before us,” Sithatraman said.
With this consciousness, PSUs will be able to overcome the challenges and ensure efficiencies lie with them, she said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU