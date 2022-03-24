Punjab, AP, WB respondents say farm acts didn't give more selling options

The high-powered panel of experts constituted by the Supreme Court on the now repealed three farm acts found that though around two-third of the respondents to their online survey felt that the Trade Act (that put outside mandi transactions away from the control of APMCs) gave more choice to the farmers.
But, a big chunk of the respondents in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal said that the act does not open up that option.
Incidentally, Punjab has been on the forefront of the nearly year-long farmers’ agitation that finally led to repeal of the three acts last year. In Kerala, the mandi system has not been very effective.
Punjab, as the committee also found, was also among the foremost states that collected revenues from mandi transactions as on 2019-20, followed by UP and MP. All of which did face the impact of the agitation in varying degrees
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU