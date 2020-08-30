Purchases, imports and SEZ supplies to be auto-generated under GST system

GST taxpayers can now see their imports and inward supplies from as these would now be auto populated. Also, various kinds of purchases would be auto populated in the new form-- GSTR 2B.



Currently, taxpayers file GSTR1, which is a seller form and GSTR3B. However, purchases are not auto populated from GSTR1.



"The present data upload has been done on a trial basis to give a feel of the functionality and to get feedback from the taxpayers on the same," said Abhishek Jain, partner at EY.



He said the system was currently displaying import data up to August 6.



"The system currently does not contain import information for bill of entries filed at non-computerised ports and imports made through courier services/post offices. This will be done shortly," Jain said.



While taxpayers can edit these forms at present, authorities will keep a check on any irregularities on that front, Jain cautioned.