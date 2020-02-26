JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » Analysis

DPIIT notifies policy to allow 100% FDI in insurance intermediaries

Govt nod to Technical Textile Mission with Rs 1,480-crore outlay
Business Standard

Q3 GDP growth to be below 5%, but better than Q2, say economists

Govt spending would be a key driver of mild improvement in GDP growth, says ICRA

Abhishek Waghmare  |  New Delhi 

The downturn in the economy is not going to reverse anytime soon, and the growth data for the quarter ended December (Q3) would reflect the continuing slackening, economists expect. None of the economists surveyed by Business Standard thinks that gross domestic product (GDP) grew by more than 5 per cent in Q3 of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20). But some indicators showed better growth, and Q3 would show a higher GDP growth number than Q2, they said.

The data, to some extent, corroborates this. Also, no one expects economic growth to go beyond 5 per cent for the full year too. The ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, February 26 2020. 22:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU