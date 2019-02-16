Q3 results review: Corporate earnings see biggest dip in three quarters

Corporate performance took a big knock during the October-December 2018 quarter (Q3), with the combined net profit of 2,338 companies that have declared results so far reporting a 28.3 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) decline, the biggest in three quarters.

Adjusted for exceptional gains and losses, earnings were up 2.2 per cent compared with 7.8 per cent growth a year ago and 16.6 per cent during the second quarter of the current fiscal year. Their combined revenues were up 17 per cent y-o-y during Q3 at around Rs 21.76 trillion, lower than 19.6 per cent growth reported during ...