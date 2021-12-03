Quitting without serving notice period? You may have to pay GST on salary

-
ALSO READ
States slam FM plan to not extend GST compensation after June 2022
GST on ice cream parlours may lead to litigation, say experts
Compensation cess and petroleum to fire up GST Council meeting
Structural changes in GST
Advance tax collection surges 146% despite Covid-19-led economic disruption
-
As companies are witnessing high attrition rates, an Advance Authority of Advance ruling states that GST can be levied on an employee for not serving the notice period, a financial daily reported.
"The ruling in the case of Bharat Oman Refineries is set to result in scrutiny by the tax department in the coming months as there's already confusion over the issue," stated the financial daily.
The ruling comes at a time when Covid pandemic made employees with high skillsets scarce, thus leading to such employees switching firms for a better package and benefits.
A recent ruling in the case of Bharat Oman Refineries, which is a subsidiary of state-owned Bharat Petroleum, said the GST will be applicable on different employees' recoveries.
These include telephone bills paid by companies, group insurance of the company employees, and payment of salaries in lieu of the notice period, The Economic Times reported. As per the definition of GST, the government charges a specific tax on any activity viewed as "supply of service". These services can either be direct or indirect.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU