Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel: Differing styles and a common mission

Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel served a combined term of five years as Governors of the Reserve Bank of India. A Governor at Mint Road can enjoy a five-year term as per Section 8(4) of the RBI Act.

It is what their predecessors, D Subba Rao and Y V Reddy, got individually. Of the five years the two shared, Rajan had three years and Patel even less at two years and two months. So should the Rajan and Patel terms at RBI be assessed as a continuation or did one impact RBI more than the other? Amartya Lahiri, Director of the Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning (an ...