Railways, Department of Posts, AAI not to be privatised under PSE policy

Railways and other government departments that undertake commercial operations with development mandate may not be privatised as these will not form part of the public enterprise policy, announced in the Budget for 2021-22.



and other major port trusts created under the Acts of Parliament will also not come under the policy, an official note said.



The policy divides public sector enterprises into strategic and non-strategic ones. The strategic sector includes -- atomic energy, space and defence; transport and telecommunications; power, petroleum, coal and other minerals; banking, insurance and financial services.



In strategic sectors, bare minimum presence of existing public sector commercial enterprises at holding company level will be retained under government control. The remaining will be considered for privatisation, or merger or subsidiarisation with other public sector enterprises or closure.



Public sector enterprises in non-strategic sectors will be considered for wherever feasible or else they will be considered for closure.



Public sector enterprises in the nature of development and regulatory authorities, autonomous organisations, trusts, development financing institutions would also be out of the policy. Some of these institutions have been created through the Acts of Parliament.



Not for profit companies created for various promotional activities would also be an exception so far as the policy is considered.



Public sector enterprises assisting farmers in getting access to seeds and other such helps, those created for providing financial assistance to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, minorities, other backward classes will also not be part of the policy.



The enterprises involved in printing of notes and minting of coins such as Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India will also not come under the policy.