Railways exploring freight block to boost earnings from goods transport

Struggling to compete with roads for a bigger share in freight loading, the Indian Railways is exploring a new concept called “freight block”. During a block of five to six hours, a bunch of freight trains is getting a clear passage on busy routes at the cost of mail and express passenger trains.

Traditionally, freight trains give way to passenger trains. The block system was initiated in September to improve the movement of rakes required for loading coal and other commodities. "We are looking at additional 30 per cent daily freight movement on ...