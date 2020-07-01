Covid-19: Rajasthan distributes maximum free grain to returning migrants

Rajasthan fared the best in distribution of free foodgrain to returning migrants as part of the Atmanirbhar package announced in May. It is among the top six states to have witnessed maximum influx of migrants from cities.

While, other big states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand which saw huge migrant influx during the Covid-led lockdown, according to an estimate by the government for its job scheme for migrant labour, fared poorly.

Under the Atmanirbhar package announced in May, the central government provided 5 kilos of free grain to an estimated 80 million migrants along with 1 kilo free chana (whole gram) for May and June.

This was to be provided to people without ration cards or those not on any list of food programmes.

Data shows that Rajasthan was allocated 44,662 tonnes of grains for migrants for May and June, which it lifted in totality while distributed 95 per cent of May month’s quota of 22,331 tonnes and 95 per cent of the quota of June.

In contrast, that has also seen big influx of migrants was allocated 86,450 tonnes of grains free distribution among migrants at the rate of 43,225 tonnes per month, but until July 1, the state distributed just 4.3 per cent of the May quota and nothing from the June month’s quota.

Interestingly, UP which also saw massive influx of migrants was allocated 142,033 tonnes of free grains for the months of May and June at the rate of 71,016 tonnes in each month.

It distributed just 3.1 per cent of the May month’s quota and 1.6 per cent of the June month’s quota.

UP has incidentally lifted almost the entire quantity of its share of foodgrains from FCI warehouses for distributing to migrants.

Madhya Pradesh, along with Odisha, did not even bother to lift even 5 per cent of their allocated quantity of free grains for migrants from the Central pool.





Jharkhand on the other hand lifted 100 per cent of the its allocated quota of free grains for migrants but distributed just 0.3 per cent of May month’s quota and an equal amount from June month’s quota.

Overall, across the country, data showed that though the Centre allocated over 800,000 tonnes of grains for free distribution among returning migrants without any ration card, of which 80 was lifted by the states but just 15.2 per cent of May month’s quota was distributed and 11.6 per cent of June quota was distributed among migrants.

Out of the total 80 million targeted migrants for free grains distribution for two months of May and June, just around 20.5 million received the benefit across India.

Surprisingly, West Bengal, which is lagging behind in free distribution of grains to ration cardholders, did better than the top six in giving it to returning migrants.

Meanwhile, food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday called upon states to be more "sensitive" towards the poor during this Covid-19 crisis and take proactive measures in distributing free grains.

"We have no problem in providing foodgrains to states. When it is being given free, I don't understand what the problem with states in distribution is. We are taking this issue seriously," Paswan said at a digital press conference.

On availability of chana (gram) for distribution in next five months under the scheme, Paswan said the government has more than 2.94 million tonnes of this pulse in stock.

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said the distribution of free grain and pulses under the Garib Kalyan Yojana and to migrant labourers would cost the exchequer Rs 1.49 trillion. This includes Rs 1.23 trillion for free grain and Rs 11,800 crore for pulses under both packages.