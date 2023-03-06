Rajasthan govt's irrigation subsidy scheme finds many takers

The government’s scheme to provide subsidies under the micro mission to promote through drip, sprinklers and mini sprinklers has become popular among .

are using these techniques and saving water. They are also earning good returns by having more yield in less area.

Agriculture commissioner Kanaram said that in the last four years, over 282,290 have received subsidies of Rs 736.18 crore.

He pointed out that 179,773 farmers are availing subsidies of Rs 157.18 crore and irrigating 248,514 hectares with micro- systems. Similarly, 102,518 farmers are irrigating 130,036 hectares with the drip system and these farmers have availed a of Rs 579 crore.

chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, in his agriculture Budget for 2023-24, has proposed a of Rs 1,705 crore to 400,000 farmers for irrigation through drip and sprinkler systems.

The agriculture commissioner said that farmers should have a minimum of 0.2 hectares for setting up irrigation systems under the mission. is payable up to a maximum of 5 hectares.

Giving details, Kanaram said that the farmers can apply online on the Raj Kisan Sathi portal through Jan Aadhaar. This is to set up irrigation systems under the Micro Irrigation Mission.

The farmers have to submit a revenue record of ownership along with other necessary documents online.

The agriculture commissioner said that under the scheme, a subsidy of up to 75 per cent is given by the state on the cost of the micro irrigation systems. It will be given to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, small, marginal and women farmers on setting up drip, mini sprinklers and sprinklers. Other farmers would be given a subsidy of 70 per cent on the cost.

Babu Lal Meena, a farmer from a village near Jaipur, said that due to the problem of water, the yield is less. He put the sprinkler system in his fields by taking a subsidy from the state government. After this, in less water, he is growing wheat, mustard and vegetables.