CPI eases marginally to 5.72% in Dec 2022, within RBI's comfort zone
Industrial production expands by 7.1% in November vs 1% YoY: Govt data
Business Standard

Rajasthan govt's scheme to provide agricultural equipment at low rentals

The cooperative department is given financial assistance of up to Rs 8 lakh to purchase subsidised farm equipment from custom-hiring centres

Anil Sharma  |  Jaipur 

The Rajasthan government scheme to provide farmers agricultural equipment on a cheaper rental is becoming popular and 748 custom-hiring centres have been set up in the state.

“Modern farm equipment has an important role in farming and horticulture. Mechanisation increases both production and productivity but it is not possible for small and marginal farmers to purchase improved and costly agricultural equipment. The state government, to benefit such farmers, has set up custom-hiring centres through Kray Vikray Sahakari Samitis (KVSS), Gram Seva Sahakari Samitis (GSSS), and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs),” a senior agriculture department official said.

The cooperative department is given financial assistance of up to Rs 8 lakh to purchase subsidised farm equipment from custom-hiring centres.

These centres purchase tractors, threshers, reapers, seed-cum-fertiliser drills, etc. The farmers, including small and marginal, take farm equipment from these centres. Along with them, cooperative societies too are becoming strong.

The official said agriculture became easy owing to the use of improved techniques and the income of farmers increased.

Agriculture Commissioner Kanaram said the custom-hiring centres had been set up at more than Rs 43 crore.

He said the chief minister in Budget 2022-23 had announced a subsidy of Rs 150 crore to set up 1,500 custom-hiring centres through GSSS and KVSS in the next two years under the Rajasthan Agriculture Technique Mission.

Six hundred such centres have been targeted in 2022-23 and till now the selection process has been completed to set up 500.

Farmer Babulal Jat of Dhankya village in Jaipur district said he had taken a thresher from the custom-hiring centre on Rs 900 per hour, which in the market is available for Rs 1,300 per hour. Other farmers too have done so.

Other types of equipment are being offered at Rs 100-200 lower than the market rates.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 17:38 IST

