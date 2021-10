Ration shops may soon start selling small LPG cylinders, financial products

Soon consumers might be able to buy small LPG cylinders and financial products alongside grains from their neighborhood ration shop, as the Centre is working on a plan to allow sale of such items to increase the financial viability of over 530,000 Fair Price Shops across the country. Small LPG cylinders are typically those which are less than 14.2 kilograms.

The most common small LPG cylinder is the one which weighs 5 kilograms. The decision to devise a plan to allow ration shops across the country sell gas cylinders and financial products was discussed at a virtual meeting that ...