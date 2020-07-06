Raw materials continue to dominate India's top exports to China

Even as shipments of high-value manufactured goods to China saw an uptick in the fiscal year 2019-20 (FY20), raw materials continue to dominate India’s top exports to the neighbouring country.

Though the government has been pushing for exports of high-value manufactured goods across major markets in place of raw materials and input goods, India’s top exports to China remain in the raw materials category, shows the latest data released by the commerce department for FY20. Apart from organic chemicals and processed petroleum, most of the top shipments to China ...