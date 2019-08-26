RBI approves a record Rs 1.76 trillion surplus transfer to government

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday decided to transfer a record Rs 1,23,414 crore of its surplus to the central government for the fiscal year 2018-19 or FY19 (July to June), and an additional Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions as recommended by the committee on Economic Capital Framework (ECF).

The surplus transfer, commonly called as "dividend" to the government, is almost double of the previous record of Rs 65,896 crore. In the previous year, the RBI transferred Rs 50,000 crore, while in 2016-17, the dividend was only Rs 30,659 crore thanks to demonetisation.

Of the total, Rs 28,000 crore has already been transferred to the government as interim dividend. The Jalan committee suggested a much smaller transfer.

Some analysts were expecting the committee would recommend a transfer of at least Rs 3 trillion from the RBI's reserves — Rs 1 trillion from contingency reserves and Rs 2 trillion from revaluation reserves.

"The transfer of surplus from the RBI should help offset the expected shortfalls in various tax revenues in FY20 and aid the government in meeting its fiscal deficit target. As a result, G-Sec yields are likely to ease in the immediate term," said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA.

According to the last annual report published for FY18, the RBI held Rs 9.6 trillion in reserves. Contingency reserves stood at Rs 2.32 trillion, revaluation reserves at Rs 6.92 trillion. The balance is held under other heads.

While the RBI did not put out the committee report in public, it issued a detailed statement, which said the central bank's board accepted the recommendations.

This included that since the RBI forms "the primary bulwark for monetary, financial and external stability", the resilience of the central bank needs to be commensurate with its public policy objectives and “must be maintained above the level of peer central banks as would be expected of a central bank of one of the fastest growing large economies of the world".

The committee reviewed the status, need and justification of the various reserves, risk provisions and risk buffers maintained by the RBI and recommended their continuance.

According to the committee, the RBI’s provisioning for monetary, financial and external stability risks is the country’s savings for a “rainy day” (a monetary/financial stability crisis), which has been consciously maintained with the RBI in view of its role as the monetary authority and the lender of last resort.

The RBI’s equity is also required to cover credit risk and operational risk.

The risk provisioning, made from retained earnings and referred to as contingent risk buffer (CRB), was recommended to be maintained within a range of 6.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent of the RBI’s balance sheet. This comprised 5.5 to 4.5 per cent for monetary and financial stability risks and 1.0 per cent for credit and operational risks.

The RBI board decided to keep the CRB at 5.5 per cent of the balance sheet, which freed up rs 52,637 crore of transfer.

The revised framework technically would allow the RBI’s economic capital levels as on June 30, 2019 to lie within the range of 24.5 per cent to 20.0 per cent of balance sheet. The economic capital as on June 30, 2019 stood at 23.3 per cent of balance sheet. The RBI board saw RBI’s financial position as resilient.

“As on June 30, 2019, the RBI stands as a central bank with one of the highest levels of financial resilience globally,” said the statement released.

Governor Shaktikanta Das chaired the 578th meeting of the central board. Deputy governors N S Vishwanathan and Mahesh Kumar Jain, and other directors — Prasanna Kumar Mohanty, Dilip S Shanghvi, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Bharat Doshi, Sudhir Mankad, Manish Sabharwal, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi — attended the meeting.

The government-appointed directors Rajiv Kumar, finance secretary and secretary, Department of Financial Services, and Atanu Chakraborty, secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, were also present.