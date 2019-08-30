RBI could have gone for higher risk provisioning, says Rakesh Mohan

Rakesh Mohan, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and vice-chairman of the Bimal Jalan committee that examined the central bank’s economic capital framework, tells Somesh Jha in a telephonic interview from the US that the earlier framework was a bit too stringent.

He talks about the challenges faced by the panel in finalising its recommendations, among other issues. Edited excerpts: How do you see the implementation of the Bimal Jalan committee’s recommendations by the RBI board? The RBI board has fully accepted the recommendation that revaluation ...