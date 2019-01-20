RBI governor's concerns on growth may not lead to rate cuts in February

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor’s concerns about growth may not translate into outright rate cuts in the February policy, say economists, but there is a possibility of a change in stance from “calibrated tightening” to “accommodative”. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday reiterated his stance that growth should be taken care of even as the RBI fights the inflation battle.

According to the RBI’s legislative mandate, the central bank needs to maintain price stability “keeping in mind the objective of growth”. This does not ...