RBI governor says no need for further bond-buying, signals policy taper

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: IMPS per transaction cap raised to Rs 5 lakh
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Live: RBI keeps repo rate steady, says economy in better shape since June
Monetary policy review: RBI holds rates steady, ups inflation forecast
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
-
India’s central bank suspended its version of quantitative easing, signaling the start of tapering pandemic-era stimulus measures as an economic recovery takes hold.
There is no need for further bond-buying, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an online broadcast Friday, while stressing the step is not a reversal of its accommodative policy stance. The RBI will be ready to resume purchases if needed, he said.
The central bank bought 2.2 trillion rupees of bonds through Government Securities Acquisition Programme, or GSAP, in previous two quarters.
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee earlier decided to keep the benchmark repurchase rate at 4%, a decision predicted by all 34 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The panel voted 5-1 to retain the accommodative stance, Das said.
ALSO READ: RBI Monetary policy LIVE: IMPS per transaction cap raised to Rs 5 lakh
Still, the decision represents a partial retreat from the dovish stance the central bank has maintained to support the economy’s durable recovery from the pandemic-induced shock. Surplus funds in the banking system at close to 9 trillion rupees presents an upside risk to inflation, which has been hovering above the RBI’s 4% medium-term target most of this year.
For now, Das cut the inflation forecast to 5.3% for the current financial year from 5.7% previously. He has repeatedly maintained that inflationary pressures were transitory and the economy needed support from all sides to recover from the pandemic shock.
“Aggregate demand is improving but slack still remains,” Das said. “Output is still below pre-pandemic level and the recovery remains uneven and dependent upon continued policy support.”
The central bank retained its growth forecast for the economy at 9.5% in the financial year ending March. A near normal monsoon, strong export performance and easing of localized lockdowns are all likely to help India to bridge a yawning output gap and considerable slack in the manufacturing sector.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU