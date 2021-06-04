RBI monetary policy: Bond market expects minimum Rs 1 trn of G-SAP in Q2

The bond market is eagerly waiting for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to announce how much it plans to buy in the second quarter under its government securities acquisition programme (G-SAP), and if the second tranche would bring in any conditions. The central bank has plans to buy Rs 1 trillion of bonds under the G-SAP in the first quarter, of which it has already bought Rs 60,000 crore of bonds.

Friday’s monetary policy will be the last for the quarter, and therefore, the second quarter numbers are expected to be spelt out in the policy. The G-SAP announcement can come nearer to ...