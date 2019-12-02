RBI monetary policy: MPC should go for rate cut of 15 bps, says expert

The upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on December 5 could be one of the most challenging in 2019, if not in recent years. There are reasons for the MPC to take a breather, but it also could deliver more rate cuts amid weakening domestic growth.

The MPC has cumulatively cut repo rates by 135 basis points (bps) amid ample liquidity since February 2019, without pausing between the cuts. Given the current stabilisation in global sentiment on easing trade tensions, recent policy measures announced in India and slow transmission of rate cuts, the MPC has room to pause, ...